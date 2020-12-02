First COVID-19 vaccine could be delivered to New York by December 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York State could receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by December 15. As long as all approvals go through, Pfizer could deliver 170,000 doses by the middle of the month. Those doses would be for healthcare workers and the elderly in long-term care facilities. All told, by the end of December, the entire country could see 20 million doses of a vaccine, which would only cover 6% of Americans.

Cuomo warns that the distribution and administration of a vaccine could be the biggest undertaking the federal government has seen since World War II.

When it comes to the daily infection rate across the state, here is how the numbers shake out:

Cuomo also shared a graph that shows the rise in hospitalizations over the last three weeks in some regions across New York:

