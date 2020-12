ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York State could receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by December 15. As long as all approvals go through, Pfizer could deliver 170,000 doses by the middle of the month. Those doses would be for healthcare workers and the elderly in long-term care facilities. All told, by the end of December, the entire country could see 20 million doses of a vaccine, which would only cover 6% of Americans.

Cuomo warns that the distribution and administration of a vaccine could be the biggest undertaking the federal government has seen since World War II.