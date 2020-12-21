COVID-19 vaccinations begin in nursing homes as concerns about possible new coronavirus strain rises

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a media briefing to give an update on coronavirus in New York State.

On Monday, those who live and work in nursing homes began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the first phase of the distribution. More than 600 nursing homes are enrolled in the program across the state. The map below shows the breakdown of participating nursing homes by region.

According to the federal nursing home vaccination program, it should take a total of six weeks to vaccinate those at nursing homes.

CVS and Walgreens are the two major pharmacies that will be helping to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff.

Besides nursing home residents and staff, health care workers and EMTs are in the first phase of getting the vaccine.

Cuomo also mentioned on Monday that he is worried about the new strain of COVID-19 that is popping up in the United Kingdom.

“I believe intuitively, it is already here. Because if it has been flying around the world, it is already here,” Cuomo said. “I say that because I’ve lived this. You’ve lived this. This was the spring.”

Right now, 120 countries around the world require travelers from the United Kington to have a negative COVID-19 result before they leave the country. Cuomo wants the USA to be one of those countries.

Three airlines have flights coming into New York from the UK right now: British Airways, Delta, and Virgin Atlantic. Cuomo has asked all three airlines to add New York State to their list of countries that required a negative test of UK travelers. British Airways has complied.

Daily Numbers

Sunday’s positive coronavirus rate was 5.75% for the state, and 109 people passed away from COVID-related illnesses.

Here is a breakdown of the positivity rate by region as of Sunday:

Here is a breakdown of patients hospitalized by region as of Sunday:

Click the player below to watch Monday’s briefing: