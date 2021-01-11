State of the State: Gov. Cuomo to discuss legalization of marijuana, election reform, and expansion of telehealth

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR)- Governor Andrew Cuomo will be talking about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the expansion of telehealth, legalization of recreational marijuana, and election reform in his 2021 State of the State address. Governor Cuomo is also expected to talk about the gaping hole left in the states’ budget from COVID-19.

In late April, the New York State Department of the Budget (DOB) said the General Fund for the 2021 fiscal year, could see a $13.3 billion revenue loss. DOB said the state’s General Fund could see upwards to a $60.5 billion loss through 2024.

Around that same time, the New York State Comptroller’s Office issued recommendations to the state they said would help deal with the loss of revenue and subsequent cuts to services, local governments, and school districts including transparency, accountability, as well as preparing for a future economic crisis.

“Even amidst the difficult challenges of the current fiscal year, we must be mindful of the longer

term. Tax revenues are likely to be diminished by the pandemic into the next fiscal year, and

possibly beyond. The State should minimize long-term costs from any debt that might be issued

for deficit financing purposes, and make a commitment to consistently build our rainy day

reserves to help assure (the) continuation of essential services during times of disruption in the

future,” said Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli.

In 2016 the state legalized medical marijuana while surrounding states like Massachusetts, New Jersey and, Vermont have already legalized recreational use. Governor Cuomo announced the creation of an Office of Cannabis Management as part of his 2021 State of the State.

As COVID-19 made its way into New York putting the state on ‘Pause’ in March, many healthcare providers started using telehealth to see and treat patients. Governor Cuomo said now the state needs to work on expanding telehealth services and addressing issues like insurance reimbursement and updating regulations for further integration of telehealth.

“COVID-19 has changed not only the way we live, but the way healthcare providers support their patients, especially in regard to mental health. New Yorkers have adapted throughout 2020, but it is time to push telehealth to the next level in New York State and fully integrate it into our existing healthcare system. These proposals will better allocate our healthcare and technological resources for the 21st century,” Governor Cuomo said.

The Governor said he wants to make voting easier for New Yorkers by passing legislation that would allow voters to vote by absentee ballot with no excuses, give voters more time to request an absentee ballot, and expand early voting.

Speeding up the counting of absentee ballots is also on the Governor’s agenda for election reform. “Our election system, on which our democracy is built, has, and continues to be, under attack by those seeking to undermine the founding principles of our nation and we must not only protect it, but ensure it can be accessed by all,” he said.

Governor Cuomo said he will also talk about commercial and private evictions, sports betting, utility disconnections during emergencies, greater access to SUNY and CUNY resources for nurses, modernizing the office of professional medical conduct, domestic violence and gender-based violence, and pedestrian access to Moynihan Train Hall.