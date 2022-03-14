ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead, including a Rochester police officer, New York State Police officials announced Monday.

According to state police officials, 35-year-old Janet Jordan of Rochester was found dead inside a house on Wetmore Park.

Melvin Williams, a 43-year-old Rochester police officer who was identified as a person of interest in the homicide investigation earlier Monday, was later found dead inside a vehicle at Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta.

Authorities say Mayor Malik Evans’ office contacted state police around 7 a.m. Monday about a potential homicide involving a city employee at a residence on Wetmore Park, off of Lyell Avenue in the city.

“They requested that state police assume the investigation of a homicide which occurred on Wetmore Park earlier today and the reason was the person of interest is a Rochester Police Department employee,” said New York State Police Troop E Commander Maj. Eugene Staniszewski.

Maj. Staniszewski added that what occurred was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.

According to state police:

“On March 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the New York State Police were contacted by the City of Rochester Mayor’s Office and the City of Rochester Police Department Chief of Police to investigate possible homicide in the city of Rochester. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of SP Rochester is actively working the case.

The State Police Forensic Identification Unit, Rochester Mayor’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in this investigation.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.”

The investigation is ongoing,

