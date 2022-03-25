NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on Friday regarding the availability of up to $3.5 million for providers to develop Comprehensive Integrated Outpatient Treatment Programs.

The programs are meant to make it easier for New Yorkers seeking treatment for a substance use disorder to access multiple services in one location and to address the ongoing need for comprehensive treatment in New York State.

“New York State is fully committed to providing the necessary resources to help those struggling with substance use disorder,” Governor Hochul said. “Like far too many New Yorkers, my family has lost a loved one battling with addiction. Adequate funding for treatment centers and intervention programs and breaking down barriers to resources for those seeking support is how we will overcome this crisis, and this funding will help New Yorkers across the state access the care they need.”

Up to 15 OASAS-licensed providers will be awarded funding to develop integrated outpatient treatment programs, including integrating existing outpatient programs and Opioid Treatment Programs, developing new OTPs to integrate with outpatient services, and expanding access in outpatient OTPs in order to provide services to people who are not receiving medication for addiction.

“As the overdose crisis continues to affect individuals, families, and communities across the state, it is vitally important that we take steps to increase availability of these lifesaving services,” Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said. “This initiative will help people access medication to treat addiction, as well as other important help and resources to support them in their recovery.”

A total of $3.5 million is available through the initiative, which can be used for several purposes, including building renovations, new equipment, training and staff salaries. Funding will be provided through the Federal Substance Abuse Prevention & Treatment Block Grant Supplemental award and is being administered through the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

“Substance use disorder is a vicious disease and individuals in recovery deserve our support, not our judgment,” Representative Kathleen Rice said. “I have spent much of my career fighting to end the stigma around addiction, and to increase resources for those in need. This funding will offer lifesaving treatment and support to recovering New Yorkers and their families.”

Governor Hochul was a member of the NYS Heroin and Opioid Task Force, which in 2016 recommended new, non-traditional services, including recovery centers, youth clubhouses, expanded peer services and open access centers, which provide immediate assessments and referrals to care. The services have since been established in communities around the state and have helped people in need access care closer to where they live.

“The fight against the overdose crisis cannot be won with half-measures, which is why it is so important to increase our efforts in making outpatient treatment for substance use disorder more readily available. This new funding for treatment providers will broaden their efforts at offering evidence-based integrated care that will engage people and save lives, and I thank the Governor for strongly supporting this initiative,” State Senator Pete Harckham said.

“As chair of the Assembly Committee on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, one of my goals has been to expand access to science-based medical treatments, including medications, for those suffering from substance use disorder,” Assemblymember Phil Steck said. “By increasing the current capacity levels of treatment facilities and adding additional programming, we will be able to lift more people out of the cycle of substance use. The current federal administration has shown their commitment to this goal by significantly increased funding for states, for which we are greatly appreciative.”

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).



Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at or through the NYS OASAS website.

If you or a loved one have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at ombuds@oasas.ny.gov.