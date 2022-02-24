ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With Internal Revenue Service (IRS) delays processing tax returns and refunds a strong possibility this tax season, it’s important that returns are correct before submitting them. Errors on returns can cause delays but if you need or want professional help, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is helping people in the state with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less for free.

Virtual sessions on Zoom or WebEx are available from the Tax Department. An expert will take residents step by step through filing their tax returns. There are multiple sessions available.

“Our free tax filing assistance program is a simple, safe, and secure way for taxpayers to submit their returns at no cost,” said Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller. Residents who register will be required to fill out an intake form, a link will be sent by email.

The Tax Department said residents should make sure they have all tax documents needed to file and will also need the following:

Laptop, desktop, or tablet

Smartphone or web cam to verify identity

Basic computer skills

An active email account

A copy of 2020 tax returns

Tax returns are due by Apr. 18. The IRS started the tax season with approximately 18 million unprocessed returns and correspondence. To speed up the processing of returns and refunds, the IRS suggests:

Filing electronically using direct deposit for the quickest refunds.

Checking IRS.gov for the latest tax information, including Economic Impact Payments.

Carefully reviewing guidelines for the Recovery Rebate Credit.

The IRS said advance stimulus payments received separately are not taxable, and they do not reduce the taxpayer’s refund when they file in 2021.

Residents can register online for any of the available sessions no matter what part of the state they are in. Free filing software can be downloaded from the Tax Department’s website for residents with an AGI of $73,000 or less. The website also has a resource page with other tax information like finding tax credits, amending a return, and filing an extension.

Almost 255,000 taxpayers used the free filing software last year, saving $51 million in preparation fees. The software helps make sure residents get the credits they qualify for but the Tax Department said taxpayers must go to its website to complete returns, so they are not charged a fee.