ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York is preparing security measures in light of a possible invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, February 20, New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement, confirming that the State will boost its cybersecurity preparations and readiness amid a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Governor Hochul, New York is taking action as she considered the state to be an “attractive target for cybercriminals.”

Governor Hochul’s full statement on these preparedness actions can be read below: