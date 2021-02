NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) -- On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing where he thanks workers for the great job they did clearing the snow across the state from the nor’easter.

During his briefing, Cuomo also talked COVID-19 cases in the state. For the 25th day in a row, the number of positive cases has gone down. Cuomo believes New York is over the post-holiday surge.