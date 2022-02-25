(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, concerns growing around the world with questions surrounding the far-reaching impact Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have. We hear from the man in charge of New York State’s finances and how this escalating crisis could have an economic ripple effect for New Yorkers, as the state continues to bounce back financially from the pandemic, and with negotiations underway to finalize the state budget.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli joins us to discuss the hit New York’s economy could take from the current global disruption while continuing to overcome additional financial challenges.

“We’ve already been dealing with the issue of inflation, high gasoline prices being one example of that, and we also know there’s going to be a disruption in that area,” said DiNaploi. “So whether it’s gasoline or other commodities there is a risk that they will increase as part of this global disruption, that will impact the state budget,”. According to DiNapoli, more than just the budget will be impacted. “I’m concerned as trustee of the state pension fund.”

Harry Wilson also sat down with us this week to talk about his campaign vying to be New York’s next Governor. Wilson is running as a Republican and will be up against Congressman Lee Zeldin, Rob Astorino, and Andrew Giuliani in a fight to get on the primary ballot in June.

With the New York State GOP set to hold its nominating convention on Monday and Tuesday, the New York businessman and Johnstown native is already planning to petition his way onto the ballot. Wilson acknowledges that getting support from voters across the state will be challenging, but he’s up for the task.

“I think what’s really important for anybody who wants to be governor is having a specific focus on each part of the state, and addressing the core issues,” says Wilson.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: