BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Department on Wednesday released the names of the three officers who were shot during a lengthy pursuit Tuesday night. All are in stable condition and are expected to fully recover.

Joseph McCarthy, a five-year veteran of the force, was shot in the lower abdomen and required nearly two hours of surgery at ECMC, where he remains hospitalized.

Christopher Wilson, a four-year veteran, was shot in the chest while on Genesee Street and was saved by his bulletproof vest, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Trevor Sheehan, a seven-year veteran, was shot in the left bicep and ear while on Bailey Avenue. He had surgery to repair his ear.

“It’s a miracle that nobody died,” Gramaglia said.

Gramaglia said 28-year-old suspect Kente Bell will be charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and several traffic violations. More charges could be coming.

Gramaglia said Bell was on probation for a previous charge of illegal possession of a firearm in Amherst in 2020.

Police said Tuesday that two suspects were in custody, including one who was shot by police. That suspect, Bell, remains in critical condition at ECMC but is out of surgery.

He won’t be arraigned on Wednesday, since he’s still recovering. A violation of probation has been filed on Bell, so there is a detainer preventing him from being released.

Exclusive video from News 4 shows dozens on gunshots being exchanged on the scene. Gramaglia said nine police cars have bullet damage in the hood, windshield and doors.

“At this point I have no evidence that suggests that,” Gramaglia said when asked if the officers could have been hit by friendly fire.

Gramaglia said police video from the incident will eventually be released to the public.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.