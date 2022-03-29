BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Buffalo Police, three officers were struck by gunfire during a pursuit Tuesday evening. A news conference will be held at 8:30 p.m. You can watch above.

The officers’ injuries were reported as non-life threatening, though one is said to be in surgery. Multiple individuals are reportedly in custody.

BREAKING: BPD says 3 officers struck by gunfire during pursuit. The injuries to the officers appear to be non-life threatening. Multiple individuals in custody at this time — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) March 29, 2022

There is currently a heavy police presence at the intersections of Sycamore Street and Fillmore Avenue, Langfield Drive and Bailey Avenue, and E. Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, where the chase came to an end, as well as at ECMC. News 4 has crews at several scenes and is working to confirm more details.

Here’s the scene at Fillmore and E Ferry. This is where the chase came to an end. Three officers are shot and being treated at ECMC. Injuries don’t appear to be life threatening. We have team coverage on NOW on the CW23 w/ @JordanNorkus and @MarleeTuskesTV. Tune in pic.twitter.com/cvMiH263Uv — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) March 29, 2022

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.