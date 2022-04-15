WAVERLY, NY – A car auction house is the latest local business to step up in support of the people of Ukraine.



State Line Auto Auction in Waverly held a fundraiser during its weekly sale last Friday, benefiting the local organization Together for Ukraine.



State Line donated a percentage of every sale over $450 to the group providing medical and humanitarian supplies to the war-torn country.



And it encouraged bidders to go big when buying items from its concession stands with all proceeds supporting the cause.



Someone even purchased a hot dog for $100.