State grants 1.5 million dollars to Binghamton Airport

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Airport is receiving money from New York State for upgraded lighting and a new accounting system.

The state is giving the airport 1.5 million dollars to install energy efficient lighting and replace its revenue control system.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, who is co-chair of the legislative aviation caucus, says she hopes B-G-M does well in the upcoming Upstate Airport Revitalization grant competition.

The Lieutenant Warren E Eaton Airport in Norwich is getting 200 thousand for energy efficiency and hangar improvements.