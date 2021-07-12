State Ethics Hearing postponed

ALBANY, NY – The New York State Senate was scheduled to hold a hearing today on government ethics, oversight and enforcement.

But, it was postponed to avoid a possible violation of Open Meetings Law.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca explains why the end of the pandemic emergency doesn’t mean it’s business as usual.

State lawmakers have been accustomed to Zooming in to conduct business throughout the pandemic.

But, the recent end of the COVID-19 state disaster emergency put a wrench into the Senate Ethics Committee’s hearing plans.

((Alessandra Biaggi, NYS Senator))

Because there is no question that we will not even give the perception of violating the Open Meetings Law, we are postponing it until we have clarity on the issue.

Lawmakers were ready to meet for a hybrid in-person/remote hearing.

But, it never launched because the Committee on Open Government raised concerns.

There were questions if all the Senate Ethics Committee members participating had to physically be in the room.

Republican Senator Anthony Palumbo who sat waiting had this to say:

((Anthony Palumbo, NYS Senator))

Now we have two majorities that are looking to ‘fix’ the system and we can’t even get the public hearing right. It’s embarrassing.

The Executive Director of New York State’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics, or JCOPE was scheduled to testify.

The Commission has been the subject of criticism for its handling of numerous scandals into the Cuomo Administration.

Several ‘good government’ groups were also set to speak along with members of other states ethics committees.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized JCOPE.

((Alessandra Biaggi, NYS Senator))

JCOPE is very much a fortress. And, we want to have some peeling away of that because it is a public entity, they do serve the public and they are, yes, overseeing the state and the legislature in terms of ethics, but at the same time the public does deserve transparency, which is the point of the hearing.

There’s been no new date set for the hearing, but Senator Biaggi says she hopes it will be arranged as soon as possible.