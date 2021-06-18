State Dairy Princess at Norwich Dairy Day

NORWICH, NY – The reigning New York State Dairy Princess will be appearing at a celebration of all things milk-related tomorrow in her hometown of Norwich.

22 year-old Shelby Benjamin was crowned Dairy Princess by the American Dairy Association North East back in February.

Benjamin was previously the Chenango County Princess.

As a young girl, Benjamin actually showed horses and only began working with cows about 8 years ago.

Now, she owns 6 cows, which live at a friend’s farm.

Benjamin says her love of milk strengthened when she was playing basketball at SUNY Oneonta and discovered that chocolate milk helped her recover physically from games much better than sports drinks.

She’s excited to share the benefits of milk with others.

“I didn’t get into the world until 8 years ago. So, for most of my life, I was a consumer on that side of it. I think sometimes, me not growing up on the farm, I can help relay the message easier and in terms that consumers can understand,” says Benjamin.

Benjamin won a $1,200 scholarship for being named State Dairy Princess.

She will be at the Chenango County Dairy Day tomorrow at the county fairgrounds in Norwich.

The event starts with a parade from CWS at 10:30, ending at the fairgrounds.

Then starting at 11, there will be free milk samples, a petting zoo, face painting and maybe even a frying pan throwing contest, pedal tractor races and cow pie bingo.