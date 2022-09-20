BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Housing Authority was included in a multi-year NYS audit and according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli the Authority’s board and director did not provide adequate oversight of financial operations.

The New York State Comptroller released the following findings:

The board did not adopt written policies and the director did not develop proper internal controls over cash disbursements and electronic payments or financial system user access. As a result, job duties were either not properly separated or not adequately separated for rent receipts and cash disbursements.

Payments totaling approximately $152,000 (22%) were not approved by anyone other than the employee initiating the charge.

Financial system user access was not properly administered; all nine users had access to all of the financial modules in the system and a user could make unauthorized changes to cover inappropriate transactions without detection.

The Binghamton Housing Authority operates three housing complexes and provides affordable housing to low-income individuals and families.

The Authority is governed by a seven-member Board. Five Commissioners were appointed by Binghamton’s Mayor and two were elected by the tenants.

The Board hired the director who is responsible for the organization’s management, supervision, and direction of day-to-day operations.

According to DiNapoli, the Binghamton Housing Authority has initiated corrective action.