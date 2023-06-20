BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Meanwhile, New York State is providing Binghamton and other Broome County law enforcement agencies with nearly 1 million dollars to combat violent crime.

It’s part of over 36 million dollars worth of funding announced today as part of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination, or GIVE, initiative.



The 870 thousand dollars coming to Greater Binghamton can be used toward personnel, equipment, overtime and technology.



Agencies are required to collaborate to develop a comprehensive plan to address violent crime.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo released a statement saying the much-needed funding will help law enforcement remove illegal guns from the streets and improve public safety.