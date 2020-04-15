Starting Friday, New Yorkers must have a face covering in public

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily coronavirus briefing in Albany.

Cuomo’s big announcement on Wednesday was that he will be issuing an executive order that says all New Yorkers who are in public must have a face covering. The face covering must cover the mouth and nose. If a mask is unavailable, any cloth covering will do. Cuomo says this order will go into effect on Friday. Cuomo said this includes any place in public where you cannot maintain proper social distancing of six feet.

Cuomo also talked a lot about how testing is needed for the economy to reopen. Cuomo talked about how states and the federal government need to work together with the private sector to ramp up testing, and to work together to come up with quicker testing methods.

Governor Cuomo also mentioned that he would be “returning the favor” and would be sending 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 to Maryland.

The only numbers Cuomo mentioned in his briefing on Wednesday was the death toll. He said 752 New Yorkers lost their lives to coronavirus-related issues on Tuesday.

Click the player below to watch Wednesday’s briefing:

Below is the slideshow presentation shown during Cuomo’s briefing: