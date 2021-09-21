Start off Fall with a visit to Stoughton Farms

NEWARK VALLEY – Fall is quickly approaching and soon the Southern Tier will be filled with colorful leaves and cool air.

While we’ve made a list of fun fall things to do, NewsChannel 34’s Emily Venuti and Jackie Gillis headed to Newark Valley to check out one of them – Stoughton Farms.

This is Jackie’s first fall in the area, and we hope she loves it as much as the locals!

Head on over to Stoughton Farms to start Fall off right – there’s the pumpkin blaster, hayrides, jumping pillow and, of course, the iconic maze.

Let us know you’re favorite fall activities in the area!