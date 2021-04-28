Star shaped donuts being sold at Dunkin to benefit Make a Wish

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dunkin’ is once again giving you the opportunity to satisfy your sweet tooth while helping to make dreams come true for some deserving kids.

The coffee and sandwich chain is raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York through the sale of Star Donuts.

Dunkin’ will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish for every sale of the star-shaped treats with blue icing.

17 year-old Allie Bowen of Vestal got her wish to take a Disney Cruise with her family when she was 13.

Bowen is in remission from Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare and fast-growing form of cancer that is treatable.

She says the cruise allowed her to feel normal again.

“It was just the most amazing experience. It was just a light at the end of the tunnel for me during that whole process and really gave me something to look forward to,” says Bowen.

The Star Donuts are on sale through May 9th.

There are currently 200 critically ill children waiting for their wishes to be granted across Make-A

Wish’s 15 county region which includes Broome.