BINGHAMTON, NY- A staged reading of ‘Too True To Be Good’ written by George Bernard Shaw is coming to the Phelps Mansion Museum this weekend.

STAR, Southern Tier Actors Read, will be putting the play on, directed by Chris Nickerson.

While this was written close to 100 years ago, Shaw is known for touching on things we’ve dealt with throughout history.

Nickerson says its an 8 actor play and the 1st act starts off with a character called ‘the monster,’ who is a microbe.

This microbe gives a patient a disease, like the measles, however there’s a twist.

“There’s this comic element of this microbe who is really down and out because he’s depressed that he’s sick because his patient made him ill. It’s a funny take on all the stuff we’ve been through with COVID,” says Nickerson.

Tickets are 15 dollars and the play will last for about 2 hours.

The show runs tonight and tomorrow starting at 7:30 and Sunday and 2 pm.

It will be taking place in the ballroom.

For tickets you can call Phelps Mansion at 722 4873.

Proof of vaccination is required.