ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Southern Tier Actors Read is presenting a series of short plays featuring characters who are not aging so gracefully.

Senior Moments is being performed this weekend by an ensemble cast of 11 local actors. The five stories written by Frederick Stroppel take place on a park bench, at a funeral, a bar, an unexpected retail store and during an argument between a married couple.

Chris Nickerson is Co-Director with Judy McMahon and narrates some of the plays. He says the comedies are true-to-life and not overly sentimental.

“They don’t treat old people with reverence. These guys are cranky, they use foul language, they’ve seen it all, they’ve done it all. It’s not this kind of ‘Old people are sweet and nice,’ because old people have been there, they’ve done that, they’re over it. The humor brings out that kind of attitude so it’s fun,” said Nickerson.

STAR presents the plays as staged readings with costumes and props but no sets.

Senior Moments in being presented from September 1 to September 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott.

Tickets are $20 at the door. You can also reserve your seat by calling the Cider Mill at (607)321-9630.