STAP shows disapproval of Cuomo measure

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization which monitors and assists people living with H-I-V and AIDS is rebuking a recent move by Governor Cuomo.

On World AIDS Day last Tuesday, the Governor made some statements that upset officials at the Southern Tier AIDS Program in Binghamton.

Among them were withholding 20 percent of all funding from state contracts, which the S-T-A-P says would affect them, while for-profit contractors will be paid 100%.

The organization also accuses Cuomo of failing to keep up payments to existing harm reduction organizations, which led to a breakout of the diseases in Monroe County.

Executive Director John Barry says he feels betrayed.

“Before Mr. Cuomo was the Governor, he was actually involved in HIV and AIDS advocacy, and I’ll even go ahead and say activism. To see him become regressive on this issue is unsettling and disturbing,” says Barry.

In a release last week, the Governor lauded the End the Epidemic plan, which detailed efforts to end the spread of the dangerous diseases.

The Governor said last week that the plan has lead to a 38 percent decrease of the illnesses since 2014.