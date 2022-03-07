BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton community came together yesterday in solidary with Ukraine.

The Stand With Ukraine event drew a large crowd outside City Hall, most donning the Ukraine colors of blue and gold. Many had flags and signs as well.

County Executive Jason Garnar spoke, as well as District Attorney Mike Korchak, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti and more.

Many groups and churches were also in attendance, including St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, who posted a thank you to the community on their Facebook page.

In a Facebook post, Garnar shared that he sent a letter to President Biden committing Broome County’s support for Ukrainian refugees looking for homes.

A similar event was also held at Elmira College yesterday as well, organized by Dr. Stephen Coleman. Speakers included the President of Elmira College, Dr. Charles Lindsay, Chemung County Executive, Tom Santulli, and more.