BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Friday marks the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the local Ukrainian community are urging the public to be a part of an interfaith prayer service and rally this Saturday to stand with Ukraine.

The event will bring people together from all different religions, backgrounds, and ethnicities.

The President of the Together for Ukraine Foundation, Anatoliy Pradun says that people should not be denied their right to democracy.

He says it does not matter where you come from, if you can agree that war and destruction are not the best options.

“We are living in the 21st century, we should not allow other people to dictate people how to live and what to do. We should have our own rules, our own borders, and we should maintain and fight for that freedom in every area of our lives.”

As of late, you may have heard the term Ukraine fatigue.

Organizers are worried that Americans will grow tired of supporting Ukraine.

The Chairman of Saint John’s Ukrainian Refugee Humanitarian Assistance Committee, Stephan Wasylko says that compared to what others around the world are facing, we Americans have it made.

“We hear talk about Ukraine fatigue, we have nothing to be fatigued about when you look at what people are going through in Ukraine. They’re courageous, they’re bold, and they’re making progress.”

Wasylko says that the first thirty minutes of Saturday’s rally will be prayer led by a group of local faith leaders.

Afterwards, he says that there will be music, and appearances from local officials.

The rally is taking place outside of the Broome County Courthouse in Downtown Binghamton from 1 to 3 on Saturday.