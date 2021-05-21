Stan Whittingham selected as Fellow of Great Britain’s Royal Society

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton University’s Nobel Laureate Stan Whittingham has had another honor bestowed upon him.

Whittingham is one of over 50 scientists selected as Fellows of Great Britain’s Royal Society.

Founded in 1660, the Royal Society is the world’s oldest scientific academy.

Its membership has included Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton and Stephen Hawking.

While not as prestigious as his 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, the inventor of the lithium-ion battery says it’s still a prominent recognition.

“It’s more recognition, particularly in Britain. So, it will be easier to collaborate there. It’ll help certainly in Asia. Asia is very sensitive or aware of these recognitions. They want to colaborate with people who are recognized internationally,” he says.

The Royal Society is made up of Fellows from Great Britain and the British Commonwealth, as well as Foreign Members.

Whittingham was born in the United Kingdom and maintains dual citizenship between the UK and the US.

He’s been a significant supporter of the iM3 New York lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility under construction in Endicott.

Whittingham is also working to secure funding for the development capability of the next generation of manufacturing technology in former IBM buildings.