National letter carriers will be stamping out hunger tomorrow.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the country’s largest one-day food collection event. Simply leave your donation of non-perishable foods next to your mailbox before the mail is delivered tomorrow.



The mail carriers will collect these donations and distribute them to local food banks, shelters, pantries, and churches. In the most recent drive, before the pandemic, the postal service distributed over one-hundred and thirteen thousand thousand pounds of food.

City carrier with USPS Emily Blakeslee says, “Unfortunately hunger is still very present in our community. And so, like I had said with donations occurring typically around Thanksgiving and Christmas, our food pantries are counting on people donating so that they can be distributing throughout the year.”

This marks the thirty year anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

In that time, it has collected and distributed over 1.8 billion pounds of food.