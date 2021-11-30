Staffworks Save a Life Campaign to benefit Every Cat’s Dream

JOHNSON CITY, NY – If you’re looking to give back on this Giving Tuesday, Every Cat’s Dream (AKA Every Dog’s Dream) has partnered with Staffworks for the Save a Life Campaign.

Staffworks has agreed to match up to $25,000 for the donations that come in.

Since 2014, the Save a Life Campaign has raised over $6 million for non-profits caring for animals.

“Thanks to the Staffworks Fund Save a Life Campaign 2020 and our generous supporters, we were able to raise over $25,000 in December of 2020. This year, along with announcing our recent name change to Every Cat’s Dream, we are hoping to hit our goal of $40,000 raised. When donating to Every Cat’s Dream, donors can be assured that 100% of their donation goes to the care of not only our cats at the rescue, but to our continued mission of population control and community,” says Board member and Volunteer and Adoption Center Manager Tammy Peters.

To donate, click here.

Checks can also be mailed to Every Dog’s Dream Rescue, c/o Petco, 420 Harry L Drive #2, Johnson City, NY 13790.