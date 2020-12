ITHACA, NY (WETM)- Ithaca Police Department announced this evening, that they have made an arrest in the case of multiple burglaries, and larcenies from Harold's Square Apartments. Ithaca Police released the following information in relation to the case.

On Monday, November 30th, 2020, an Ithaca Police officer received a complaint of a number of items that were found to have been stolen from the Harold’s Square Apartments, 125 E. State St., Ithaca, NY. This apartment complex is occupied with tenants as construction on the building continues.Initial investigation into this theft complaint yielded that more than $8,500.00 worth of property was stolen during two different incidents of burglary and larceny over the previous few days. The stolen items consisted primarily of a variety of appliances, construction materials, and electronic devices taken from both the residential areas and construction site of Harolds Square, including a front load washer, front load dryers, a large screen television set, a dishwasher, an air compressor, and a number of other items. It was determined that moving carts were stolen and used to haul the proceeds of these crimes during at least two occasions of the building being burglarized between November 25th and November 30th, 2020, the period of time just before Thanksgiving through the subsequent weekend. Other property and structures throughout the building were found to have been damaged during these incidents as well.This case remained an open investigation through Saturday, December 5th, 2020.