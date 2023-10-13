BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A new addition to the downtown Binghamton restaurant scene is just weeks away from a planned opening.

Stadium 138, on the one-way section of Washington Street, is a combination sports bar, beer garden concept.

It’s being developed by former Binghamton Mayor Rich David and fellow restaurateurs Kris Kasmarcik and Mikaila Fargnoli.

David says the will fit about 75 people and features high ceilings that will allow for the largest sports-viewing TV screens in town. Outside, there will be a beer garden area with picnic benches, a covered concrete patio and a second-floor balcony accommodating another 150 to 200 people in warmer weather.

David says ever since the pandemic, people have been looking for more outdoor eating and drinking options.

“A really fun, family-oriented atmosphere where you can just come and enjoy watching the big game with your close friends. You can enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good. During the wintertime, you’ve got a great atmosphere inside as well,” said David.

David says Stadium 138 will serve upscale bar food such as chicken or steak sandwiches, salads and wraps along with some classic stadium fare like hot dogs, sausages and pretzels.

It will have a full bar, but in order not to compete with the Craft eatery across the street, only one craft beer on tap. That’s brews from the Cortland Beer Company which David co-owns with his family.

He says the goal is to have the construction finished in time to open around Thanksgiving.

Check out the restaurant on Instagram, @thestadium138.