Stack family to dedicate Binghamton baseball fields

ENDICOTT, NY – While in town, Ed Stack and his sister Kim Myers plan to officially dedicate 2 ballfields from the neighborhood where they grew up in honor of their father.

The Stacks will officially unveil the Dick Stack Legacy Field tomorrow at Fairview Park on Binghamton’s Eastside.

Dick Stack founded Dick’s Sporting Goods in 1948 not far from Fairview Park and his children grew up playing there.

In October 2019, Ed Stack and Tim and Kim Myers announced a 180 thousand dollar donation for the creation of a new softball field and renovation of the existing Little League field that had fallen into disrepair.

Tomorrow’s celebration begins at 5:30 with a softball game, food truck and fan events.

The official dedication is scheduled for 7:30.