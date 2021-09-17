StacheStrong race honors 29 year-old who passed away from brain cancer

VESTAL, NY – Multiple people around the area are ready to run for an important cause tomorrow afternoon.

The 4th annual StacheStrong 5k will take off from Vestal High School.

StacheStrong is a non-profit organization founded by Vestal alum Colin Gerner in order to help raise money for brain cancer research.

Gerner founded StacheStrong after his brother, GJ, was diagnosed with brain cancer shortly before his 29th birthday.

GJ passed two years ago, but Gerner keeps the memory of him, and his great mustache, alive.

He says cancer can happen to even the healthiest of people.

“The five of us, the Gerner family, the closest family you could imagine and obviously this could rip through not only a family but a community, we got stronger and more resilient throughout it all and we continue in two years since his passing to continue to make sure StacheStrong is a leader in this space,” says Gerner.

Gerner says over 4 years StacheStrong has raised 1 point 5 million dollars, funded 7 clinical trials and gained national attention.

You can help locally by joining 350 in person racers and 900 virtual racers taking off tomorrow at 3PM.

The cost is $40 and includes the race t-shirt.

This year’s race includes 25 community sponsors, and an additional 50 providing basket raffle prizes.

More information can be found at StacheStrong.org.