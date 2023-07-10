VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) StacheStrong is inviting the community to tie up their racing shoes and join them as they host their 6th annual StacheStrong 5k run/walk.

StacheStrong is a local volunteer based non-profit raising funding and awareness for brain cancer research. Co-founder, GJ Gerner, battled Glioblastoma for 25 months before tragically passing at 30 years old. He and his family started StacheStrong as a commitment to changing the narrative on brain cancer. The organization has raised over $3M and have funded 31 research projects and clinical trials across the country.

The annual run will take place September 16 at Vestal High School. A virtual option is also available for those who can’t make the race and can be run anytime, anywhere.