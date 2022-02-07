SOUTHREN TIER – Local varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders recently took to the mat to complete in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Section 4 Cheerleading championships.

With a score of 71.05, the Horseheads Blue Raiders were crowned the JV STAC Cheerleading Champions.

In the Varsity coed division, the top first place spot went to the Johnson City Wildcats, who earned a score of 69.75.

In the Division 2 Varsity Competition, the school taking home the title of champion were the Maine Endwell Spartans who received 72.15.

The Division 1 Cheerleading Champions, earning a 77.60, were the Union Endicott Tigers.

The Tigers also claimed the overall high score at STAC.