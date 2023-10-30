ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are now investigating a stabbing that occurred on Friday afternoon in Ithaca.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, police and the Ithaca Fire Department arrived to South Fulton Street for a reported stabbing on Friday, Oct. 27, at 1:10 p.m., where they found the victim being treated by Bangs Ambulance for a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim was treated and taken by helicopter to a regional trauma center and is in stable condition.

The person who committed the stabbing was identified by the victim and located by a deputy from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with the New York State Police. Upon investigation, it was determined that the stabbing was a result of a dispute between the two people involved.

So far, no charges have been filed and no names will be released at this time. The incident is still under active investigation.

Anyone that has any information and has not already spoken with police regarding this incident are asked to contact them by one of the following means: