BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, at around 2:45 p.m., the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area of 22 Lydia Street for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police say that a male victim was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds to his head and neck.

The victim told officers that he knew the suspect and that the suspect lived at 26 Lydia Street.

Officers responded to 26 Lydia Street where they encountered the suspect, Joseph Irons, 38 of Binghamton.

Police say that Irons was on the second-floor exterior porch and refused to surrender to uniformed officers.

According to police, they developed a dialogue with Irons and after 2 hours they convinced him to surrender without incident.

Irons was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree. He has been remanded to the Broome County Jail.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Further police investigation also revealed that Irons had 3 long guns in his residence; they were confiscated by police.