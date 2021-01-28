St. Patrick’s Parade canceled for 2021

BINGHAMTON, NY – The annual Saint Patrick’s Parade in downtown Binghamton is being canceled this year.

Parade Day on March 7th last year was one of the last large public gatherings locally before the state went into lockdown.

President of the Parade Committee Tom Kelly tells NewsChannel 34 that the virus is still to prevalent to hold the parade, or any of its ancillary parties and events this year.

However, Kelly says the AOH and LAOH, who organize the events, are working with the city on some safe ways in which to mark the holiday and celebrate Irish heritage.