TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Hillcrest Civic Association plans to cap off Binghamton’s Parade Weekend with their own parade on Sunday, March 5th.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Hillcrest Post 1194 American Legion and head down Chenango Street before ending at My Uncle’s Place located on 120 East Arterial Highway.

Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band, Philadelphia Police & Fire Pipes and Drums, The Penn York Highlanders, and Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums will all perform in the parade and keep the party going down at Uncle’s with more live music and food/drink.

There will also be appearances from the Carle School of Irish Dance, the Dance Connection, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham (a Hillcrest native), Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, local fire departments, youth organizations, and other community groups.

A 50/50 raffle will be held to support the Hillcrest Civic Association and donations will be collected along the parade route for US For Kids, a local organization that provides underwear and socks to kids in the community.

Keep the Parade Day Weekend going in Hillcrest.