BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on Friday, March 17th, and there are several events planned around Binghamton.

If you’re looking to celebrate, here are some fun things to do.

McGirks Irish Pub – 1 Kattelville Rd, Binghamton

Live Irish music all day – The Shambles (1 p.m.), Joe Stento (4 p.m.), BC Celtic Pipes & Drum Band (5 p.m.), Messy Truth (8 p.m.)

House of Reardon – 25 Grant Street, Binghamton

Ham and cabbage dinner offered throughout the day. Drinks and music.

Irish Kevin’s – 47 Riverside Drive, Johnson City

St. Patrick’s Day Party – 8 p.m. to close

The Belmar Pub and Grill – 95 Main Street, Binghamton

Irish food and drink – Guinness cooked corned beef and colcannon dinner – fish dinner with dries and mushy pees – Cold beer

Atomic Tom’s – 196 State Street, Binghamton

St. Paddy’s Day Celebration – Music by Caviar & Grits (8 p.m.) – Boiled Dinner by Ann Mazza – Doors open at 7 p.m. ($10 admission, does not include dinner)

Nip’s Park Ave Saloon – 135 Park Avenue, Binghamton

The Revenants – Live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Church – 9 Leroy Street, Binghamton

Mass at 3 p.m. – St. Patrick’s Day Hooley in the gym from 4 to 8 – Live Irish music and dancers – Irish food and drink available for purchase

Farm by Beer Tree Brew – 197 NY-369, Port Crane

Live music by The Dolans (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) – Acoustic renditions of classic Irish folk songs, contemporary Irish tunes, and a selection from Irish bands such as U2, The Cranberries, and Van Morrison

Red Jug Pub – 17 Main Street, Binghamton

St. Patrick’s Day Party – Green Beer

If you’re business/restaurant is hosting an event, let us know, and we will add it to the list!

Suggestions were pulled from Facebook and Google events.