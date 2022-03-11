BINGHAMTON, NY – For 59 years, this local church is having its annual Lenten pirohi sale.

Every Friday during lent, St Michaels Church located at 296 Clinton Street in Binghamton offers the sale.

You can choose to have frozen cabbage pirohis, cooked and frozen potato pirohis, haluske, or homemade vegetable soup.

In the past, you used to be able to sit in there and eat while the food is being cooked pretty much in front of you.

Now, since the pandemic, you can just come and pick up what you ordered.

Michele Tidick with the chuch says this is one of its biggest fundraisers each year.

“It’s not an easy thing to make the pirohis so a lot of people like to come here and support us because they don’t feel like going through all the work to make it themselves,” says Tidick.

Pirohis are 10 dollars and the haluske and soup are both 6.

Ordering ahead of time is recommended because they have sold out before.

However if you forget and just walk in they might be able to give you whatever they have left.

To order ahead call 729 0261, the sale ends on Good Friday.