St. Cyrils on Clinton Street will hosts their 23rd Summer Festival

A First Ward community staple full of good food, and family fun is back again this weekend.

This Sunday, St. Cyrils on Clinton Street in Binghamton will be hosting their 23rd summer festival featuring food, games, and entertainment. This morning, members of the parish began making halupki’s, a traditional Ukrainian dish made up of cabbage, rice, and ground beef. They anticipate to have around 9,000 halupki’s by Sunday, as well as other foods such as; barbecue chicken, hot-dogs, and baked goods. St. Cyril’s member Joe Mehel (me-hall) says that he enjoys seeing how this event brings together so many familiar faces.

“What’s special is just fellowship, getting people together to do the work. We even have people come from other parishes that help.”

The festival will run on July 21st from 11 am until 6 pm. Games for kids will be available, as well as entertainment that includes a polka band and the Binghamton High School steel drum band. The event will take place outdoors under a tent, but those wishing to cool off may enjoy their food inside of the parish.