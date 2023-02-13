NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – St. Baldrick’s, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, is hosting a head-shaving fundraiser on Saturday, March 18th, at American Legion Post 189 in Norwich.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and looks to raise $50,000 to help fight childhood cancer.

As of today, 21 people have signed up to have their heads shaved for a good cause.

You can either sign up and participate yourself, sponsor a shavee, or just donate! (Here)

This is the first time the event has been held in person since March of 2020. In 2022, the campaign virtually raised a record-breaking $54,860.

According to St. Baldrick’s, every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide, and in the U.S. one in five kids diagnosed will not survive.

Over the year’s, St. Baldrick’s has donated more than $305 million from events like this one coming up in Norwich.