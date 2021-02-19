SRO Productions presents “It Takes Two” Cabaret

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local theater group is holding an online cabaret with a romantic theme Friday as a benefit for one of its performance venues.

SRO Productions is presenting “It Takes Two” as a fundraiser for the Goodwill Theater’s Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

We caught up with them a couple weeks back as they were recording the opening dance number.

Following the dance will be a series of duets between local singers, some who live together, singing together, and others with their performances mixed together.

Choreographer Anne Trebilcock says singers, dancers and actors all can’t wait to see local theater come back to life.

“We want to see the theaters open back up, we want to see the community come out and support us. So, we’re hoping with the cabaret, people will support us online. And then when the doors are open, they will be back here in seats with us,” says Trebilcock.

“It Takes Two” debuts online tonight at 7:30.

Viewers are asked to make a donation in exchange for a link to the performance, which you can do here.