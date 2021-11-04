SRO Productions presents “Always…Patsy Cline” at Schorr Family Firehouse Stage

JOHNSON CITY, NY – SRO Productions is bringing back a popular show highlighting the relationship between a famous singer and an ardent fan.

“Always . . . Patsy Cline” will be performed this weekend and next at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage in Johnson City.

It’s based on the real life story of how super-fan Louise Seger got to meet the famous singer and the relationship that they developed.

The production features Alex Mendoza as Cline and Lynette Daniels as Seger, reprising the roles they performed in an SRO production three years ago.

They’re joined on stage by six musicians who back up Mendoza in singing 27 of Cline’s songs throughout the show.

Daniels says the country legend’s music still resonates with people.

“Her songs were about real life and how people feel in different situations. Times haven’t changed that much. There’s still love and heartbreak, joy and all the things that she sings about. She was very adamant that if you could not sing with feeling, you should not sing at all. I think she was really able to do that in her music,” she says.

The show opens tomorrow evening and runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next.

Showtimes are 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays with a Sunday matinee at 2 PM.

Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students.

To purchase, go to http://SROProductionsOnline.com.