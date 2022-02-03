JOHNSON CITY, NY – A classic children’s book is coming to life in Johnson City beginning this weekend.

Tuck Everlasting, a musical based on the book by Natalie Babbitt, is being produced by SRO Productions on the Goodwill Theatre’s Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

It follows a young girl who grapples with whether to drink from a magical spring that provides immortality.

Local storyteller and retired librarian Lonna Pierce portrays Nana.

Pierce says the book was one of her favorite to read to 4th through 8th graders.

“I didn’t even know that there was a musical version of it. I knew that there were 2 movie versions of it that weren’t that great. But this is lovely. The songs, very unusual,” says Pierce.

Pierce stresses that the musical is not intended for just a children’s audience.

Tuck Everlasting will be performed this weekend and next.

Showtimes are 7:30 Fridays and Saturdays with 2 o’clock matinees on Sundays.

Tickets between 20 and 25 dollars can be purchased at SROProductionsOnline.com.