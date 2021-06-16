Squatters on former McDonald’s West State Street property cause concern

BINGHAMTON, NY – Business owners on the Northside of Binghamton are urging the city to take steps to remove a group of squatters who have set up an R-V along the Chenango River Walk.

The camper is staged on the parking lot of the former McDonald’s on West State Street.

It appears filled with garbage, which also spills out around the vehicle.

The property manager of the Binghamton Plaza contacted NewsChannel 34 about the ongoing situation.

He says 2 women and a man, sometimes a second man, have been living in the R-V as well as a small patch of trees and shrubs.

He says they either attempt to use bathroom facilities in stores at the plaza, or they go in a bucket and dump it in the river.

The manager says the group was set up behind the plaza last year and have been moving around to different locations throughout the Northside.

Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham tells NewsChannel 34 that the group is on private property, so the owner, Bob Skrabalak of Montrose, would need to sign an affidavit before police can arrest them for trespass.

Meanwhile, Kraham says code is also communicating with Skrabalak about the issue.

Kraham says he can confirm that the group has been in the area since the beginning of the year, having previously squatted on a property along Munsell Street.