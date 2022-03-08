COOPERSTOWN, NY – The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) is helping to assist animal shelters in Ukraine.

As things escalate in the war-torn country, it’s easy to forget about the innocent pets and their owners in deep need of relief.

The SQSPCA says that an anonymous donor reached out and offered a matching challenge of $2,500 to get the ball rolling on a way to help.

“Starting today and for the next week, the SQSPCA will be collecting financial contributions that can be designated to help animals in Ukraine and neighboring countries through the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW),” announced SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

Aid is being rushed to Ukrainian animal shelters through the IFAW, who cannot just up and evacuate.

Ukraine currently cannot export animals to the US, so we are unable to help take the animals in. 113 countries currently cannot export animals to the US.

Help donate to the cause through March 14 by clicking here.