VIRGIL, NY – Fair weather skiers and boarders have been out in their shorts and short sleeves in recent days enjoying some Spring skiing at Greek Peak.

The ski resort made a concerted push to build its base at the beginning of this month, making snow 6 of the first 7 days in March.

And now it’s reaping the benefits with plenty of well-groomed snow left despite the recent sun and warm temperatures.

Vice President for Sales and Marketing Drew Broderick says it’s the culmination of a season that saw plenty of new skiers and boarders.

“We saw a lot of families out here, it became a popular family activity. As well as we saw folks that maybe hadn’t skied in 20 years that decided to dust the skis and snowboards off and come back out and get back on snow. Season passes were up as well because of that,” says Broaderick.

Season passes for next season are now on sale with the best pricing on a variety of passes available until April 1st.

And starting this week, next season’s pass is being honored for the remainder of this year.

Snow tubing also remains open and this Sunday there will be a free terrain park event with a lift ticket or season pass.

And Hope Lake Lodge is running a special that offers a free lift ticket for each night spent at the hotel.

Hours of operation at the mountain are expected to change in the coming weeks so best to check GreekPeak.net before heading up.