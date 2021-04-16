“Spread Your Wings” donates painting to Bassett Medical Center

ENDICOTT, NY – An art donation to a regional hospital has taken on added significance for its creator.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Franklin-based artist Elizabeth Bryan-Jacobs donated a large painting to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

Elizabeth and her husband Bobby Jacobs founded the non-profit Spread Your Wings Project which supports people through the healing power of art.

The painting, titled “Sakshi,” was inspired by Bobby’s flower gardens and the butterflies it attracts.

It was installed several months ago adjacent to the family care waiting room at Bassett.

Elizabeth says that when she first sought to comfort COVID patients, their families and medical personnel, she had no idea the disease would directly impact her.

“The painting let me know that it belongs here. And also, because I just lost my father to COVID, seeing the painting reminds me of total unconditional love because that’s who my father was and still is. So, it opens my heart to know that this painting will bring people peace and perhaps feelings of love in honor of my father’s amazing legacy,” says Bryan-Jacobs.

“It has been a perpetual source of inspiration and peace and comfort to not only our patients and their families but most importantly in my mind to our staff who have really worked tirelessly through the pandemic,” says VP of Operations Ronette Wiley.

Both Wiley and Bryan-Jacobs spoke to the healing power of art during an official unveiling that was held yesterday.

Spread Your Wings is not through supporting Bassett.

Bobby plans to donate an angel wings sculpture to be placed on the hospital grounds in the near future.

For more information on their efforts, go to TheSpreadYourWingsProject.org.